BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans

Oct 11 Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans

* 5 pools of about 7,300 loans totaling $1.39 billion in unpaid principal balance, are available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as an advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

