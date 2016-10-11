BRIEF-Fortinet Inc sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP EPS $0.15 to $0.16

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Fortinet Inc :
* Fortinet announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $311 million to $316 million
* Sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.16
* Expects Q3 total billings to be in range of $343 million to $348 million compared to previously announced guidance of $372 million to $376 million
* Says board of directors has also authorized a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase program
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $322.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.