版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 07:17 BJT

BRIEF-Capstone mining capstone mining reports fatality at Cozamin mine

Oct 11 Capstone Mining Corp

* A miner was struck by piece of mobile equipment and transported to hospital in zacatecas where he later passed away (adds dropped word equipment)

* Capstone mining reports fatality at cozamin mine in zacatecas, mexico

* says team temporarily suspended operations, which will resume later today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐