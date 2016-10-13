版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGaA says still plan to apply for avelumab approval this year

Oct 13 Merck KGaA

* Says still plan to apply for marketing authorization in Europe, U.S. for avelumab against merkel cell carcinoma this year - CEO in media call Further company coverage:

