版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says demand was really strong this quarter - CNBC

Oct 13 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on CNBC- demand was really strong this quarter; had some of the co's strongest days in its history this summer

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐