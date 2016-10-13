版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of shares by co's president

Oct 13 Scorpio Bulkers Inc :

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces purchase of common shares by president of the company

* Co's president purchased aggregate of 30,000 common shares of co at average price of $3.78 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

