BRIEF-Ur-Energy says qtrly Lost Creek uranium sales totaled $9.5 mln

Oct 13 Ur-energy Inc :

* Deferred revenue from second half of assignment transaction will be recognized in 2016 Q4

* Will recognize $2.6 million of deferred revenue from first half of assignment transaction that was completed in 2016 Q1

* During quarter, Lost Creek uranium sales totaled $9.5 million with contract sales of 200,000 pounds at an average price of $47.36 per pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

