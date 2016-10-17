版本:
2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Avast Announces Final Extension of the Offer for AVG

Oct 17 Avast Software B.V.

* Subsequent offering period to expire on October 28, 2016

* Avast Announces Final Extension of the Offer for AVG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

