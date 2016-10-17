版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-ICE says will consider appealing CMA divestiture ruling on Trayport deal

Oct 17 ICE :

* Says disappointed with UK competition watchdog divestiture ruling on Trayport acquisition, will consider an appeal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

