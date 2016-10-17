BUZZ-OMV sells 19 oil fields in Romania to Mazarine Energy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 17 ** Austria-based oil and gas company OMV has agreed to sell to Mazarine Energy, an oil and gas production and exploration company backed by private equity fund Carlyle Group, 19 onshore oil fields in Romania for an undisclosed purchase price, the companies said in a statement.
** The transaction is expected to complete in late Q4 2016 when Mazarine Energy Romania will assume operatorship of the fields and take on over 200 staff currently employed by OMV Petrom.
** The 19 fields are part of a package which has been available for transfer since 2014 as part of field portfolio optimization. In 2015, the 19 fields had a cumulative daily production of approximately 1,000 boe/d (representing less than 1% of OMV Petrom's daily production).
** Carlyle International Energy Partners has raised a $500 million equity line for investments in oil and gas assets. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Karolin Schaps)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.