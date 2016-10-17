BRIEF-IBM posts qtrly diluted GAAP earnings per share of $2.98

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM reports 2016 third-quarter earnings
* Q3 operating non-gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations 48 percent versus 49 percent in Q2
* Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19 billion
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at least $13.50
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share at least $12.23
* Q3 GAAP gross profit margin from continuing operations of 46.9% versus 47.9% in Q2
* There is no change to IBM's previously-provided free cash flow guidance for FY 2016
* Qtrly diluted gaap earnings per share of $2.98; qtrly operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $3.29
* Third-Quarter revenues from company's strategic imperatives increased 16 percent year to year (up 15 percent adjusting for currency)
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $19.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cloud revenues for quarter increased 44 percent (up 42 percent adjusting for currency)
* FY2016 earnings per share view $13.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.