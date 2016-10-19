BRIEF-Halliburton Co Q3 EPS $0.01

Oct 19 Halliburton Co
* Q3 completion and production revenue was $2.2 billion, an
increase of $62 million or 3 percent from Q2
* Halliburton announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total company revenue was flat at $3.8 billion
* Drilling And Evaluation (D&E) revenue in Q3 of 2016 was
$1.7 billion, a decrease of $64 million, or 4%, from Q2 of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $3.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Results for Q3 of 2016 of $0.01 per diluted share
* "As we look forward, we expect an increased commodity
price to stimulate rig count growth"
* Qtrly results driven primarily by increased utilization in
North America, as well as global cost and working capital
management
* "In near term, we remain cautious around Q4 customer
activity due to holiday and seasonal weather-related downtimes"
* "Eastern hemisphere continued to experience activity and
pricing headwinds throughout quarter"
* Received $430 million in U.S. Tax refunds during Q3
primarily as a result of carry back of net operating losses
recognized in previous periods
* For international business, expect Q4 results to come in
flat compared to Q3
* "Globally, we will continue to expand our portfolio in
unconventionals, mature fields and deepwater"
* "Latin America results continue to suffer from effects of
restricted customer budgets, delayed projects, and rig counts at
historical lows"
* "For our international business, we believe seasonal
year-end sales will be minimal and customer pricing pressure
will continue"
* Still maintain a long-term positive outlook on latam
region and expect it to recover with improved commodity prices
