BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America posts Q3 adj profit of $1.30/shr

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 19 Packaging Corp Of America
* Packaging Corporation Of America reports third quarter 2016 results
* Packaging Corp Of America- Q3 containerboard production was 950,000 tons
* Packaging Corp Of America- At quarter-end, Containerboard inventory was down 11,000 tons compared to end of Q2 of 2016 and 16,000 tons below Q3 of 2015
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.26
* Qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $ 1.30
* Packaging Corp Of America- "we are on track to close acquisition of Columbus Container during Q4"
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.
MEXICO CITY, May 13 A fire sparked by suspected fuel thieves killed four people and forced Mexico's state oil company Pemex to temporarily halt pumping operations along a pipeline in the country's violent eastern state of Veracruz, the company said on Saturday.