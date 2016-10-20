BRIEF- Pernod eyes prices adjustments in post Brexit Britain

Oct 20 Pernod Ricard Chief Financial
Officer Gilles Bogaert tells Reuters by phone:
* Pernod Ricard expects to "clearly" improve its performance
in China in FY 2016/17 versus FY 2015/16
* Pernod ricard plans to adjust its prices in Britain on
imported brands in the coming months to protect its margins
* Martell cognac sales rose 3 percent in China in Q1
* Chivas, Royal salute scotch sales down double-digit in
China in Q1 but Ballantine's Finest continued its growth.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)