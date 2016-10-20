BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q3 EPS $1.65

Oct 20 Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Group 1 Automotive - On constant currency basis, Q3 same
store total revenue in the UK
* Group 1 Automotive reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.65
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.96
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Total revenue increased 0.8
percent in third-quarter to $2.8 billion
* Group 1 Automotive inc - Q3 earnings hurt by sales
weakness in energy-dependent markets and market weakness in U.K.
due to Brexit
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Weakening pound, versus dollar,
lowered quarter's earnings per share by about four cents
* Qtrly new vehicle retail revenues $1.59 billion versus
$1.6 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $2.85
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly used vehicle retail sales $702.6 million versus
$687.6 million
