BRIEF-Sonoco Products reports qrtly EPS of $0.64

Oct 20 Sonoco Products Co :
* Sonoco reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 sales $1.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.23 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sonoco Products Co reports Q3 sales for paper and
industrial converted products segment of $425 million, down from
$428 million in 2015
* Sonoco Products Co - Full-year 2016 base earnings guidance
has been raised to a range of $2.70 to $2.75 per diluted share
* Sonoco Products Co - Free cash flow in 2016 is projected
to be approximately $140 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sonoco Products Co - Third-quarter consumer packaging
sales were $520 million, compared with $521 million in 2015
* Sonoco Products Co - Q3 paper and industrial converted
products sales were $425 million, down from $428 million in 2015
* Sonoco Products Co - Expects Q4 2016 base earnings to be
in range of $.60 to $.65 per diluted share
