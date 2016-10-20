BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers expects to report Q3 loss per share $0.23

Oct 20 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

* Red Robin announces preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter of 2016

* Says expects to report Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Says expects to report Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Says expects to report Q3 revenue $297 million VERSUS I/B/E/S view $301.7 million

* Revised its guidance for full fiscal year 2016, lowering adjusted ebitda to an estimated range of $141 million to $145 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 comparable restaurant revenue decrease of 3.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: