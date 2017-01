Oct 21 Harborone Bancorp Inc

* Harborone Bancorp, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Harborone Bancorp Inc - Qtrly net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis 2.93% versus 2.81% last quarter

* Harborone Bancorp Inc -Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Harborone Bancorp Inc - Says net interest income was $15.9 million for Q3 2016, up 14.5%, from $13.9 million for same quarter last year Source text :