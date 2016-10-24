DERIVATIVES-Compression extends to client-cleared swaps

LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Swaps compression cycles intended to tear up superfluous contracts have been extended to client-cleared buyside trades for the first time, enabling end-users that are not direct members of a clearinghouse to collapse redundant exposures.

The latest Canadian dollar interest rate swap compression cycle, operated by ICAP-owned TriOptima'a triReduce platform and LCH's SwapClear, included trades that are cleared through the central counterparty via clearing brokers or futures commission merchants on behalf of clients. Multilateral compression services operated by triReduce previously included only direct members of the CCP.

The cycle, which saw C$1.38trn (US$1.05trn) of notional eliminated, included interest rate trades that had been cleared by Citigroup on behalf of a client.

"In this environment it's very important for clients, investors and banks to run tidy books and operate as efficiently as possible and that means managing down notional," said Christopher Perkins, global head of OTC clearing at Citigroup. "Compression is a win for the industry."

Citigroup is the largest clearing broker for over-the-counter derivatives, with US$13bn of segregated client collateral backing cleared swap trades, according to CFTC data.

Multilateral compression is another tool for swaps end-users to reduce notional exposures. Many already operate riskless netting of long and short exposures on a unilateral basis, while others have participated in blended coupon compression that sees similar contracts netted into a single exposure that combines coupons into an average. Standardisation of contracts through market agreed coupon swaps has enabled netting of cleared swaps, while some swap execution facilities, such as TrueEX offer transaction-level compression.

Extending multilateral compression to non-dealer firms required operational changes by TriOptima and LCH and adjustments to the legal framework. For clearing brokers, a number of operational developments were also required, including a review of policies and processes to ensure client tolerances sit within risk limits.

"We have worked hard to build the operational processes to make sure that clients have the ability to join these cycles." said Perkins. "Our clients are at different stages of readiness but we're having advanced conversations across all regions and hope to see more and more use the service."

Citadel, the Chicago-based hedge fund with US$25bn of assets under management, became one of the first buyside firms to participate in the swaps tear-up exercise.

"We have long supported buyside access to these solutions and look forward to the benefits that this will bring to the market." said John Naud, COO of global fixed income for Citadel.

Peter Weibel, CEO of triReduce, said increasing the participant base of compression cycles generates a larger pool of liquidity, which should improve cycle efficiency for all swaps participants by increasing matching rates.

"This also expands the benefits of risk, capital and operational cost reductions to a substantial new segment of market participants," said Weibel.

TriOptima has eliminated more than US$130trn swaps notional through its triReduce service so far this year and over US$860trn since operations began in 2009. In 2015, SwapClear completed 45 multilateral compression cycles in conjunction with triReduce.

Citigroup's Perkins said the service will be extended to additional currencies and CCPs, many of which operate their own compression cycles in conjunction with TriOptima. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)