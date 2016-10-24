版本:
BRIEF-Central Garden & Pet acquires largest wholesaler of aquarium fish

Oct 24 Central Garden & Pet Co

* Central Garden & Pet acquires largest wholesaler of aquarium fish

* Central Garden & Pet Co - Acquired Segrest Inc for a cash purchase price of $60 million

* Central Garden & Pet Co - Acquisition is not expected to be dilutive to earnings in fiscal 2017 and accretive thereafter Source text :

