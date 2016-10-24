BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core assets in the Eagle Ford Shale

Oct 24 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core assets in the Eagle Ford Shale

* Has executed a definitive agreement with Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. to sell certain non-core assets in Eagle Ford Shale

* Terms of transaction include cash consideration of $181 million upon closing, subject to normal and customary closing adjustments

* Asset package that will be divested is located in eastern portion of Cotulla area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: