BRIEF-Wabash National reports Q3 EPS of $0.51

* Wabash National Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results; delivers year-over-year earnings growth for 11th consecutive quarter

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for Q3 decreased 13 percent to $464 million from $531 million in prior year quarter

* New trailer shipments for Q3 were approximately 15,450

* In addition, also now expect 2016 total units to be at low end of 60,000 to 62,000 shipment range communicated previously

* "Longer term, we do expect to see order volumes moderate"

"Longer term, believe demand environment for trailers will remain healthy"