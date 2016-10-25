BRIEF-Entergy reports Q3 EPS of $2.16

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Entergy Corp :
* Entergy reports third quarter results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.30
* Q3 earnings per share $2.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirmed its 2016 operational guidance in range of $6.60 to $7.40 per share
* 2019 outlook remains unchanged
* Sees 2016 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.20 to $4.50
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entergy corp qtrly revenue $1,859 million versus $1,750 million
* Entergy corp qtrly revenue $1,859 million versus $1,750 million
* Q3 revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.