BRIEF-Entergy reports Q3 EPS of $2.16

Oct 25 Entergy Corp :

* Entergy reports third quarter results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.30

* Q3 earnings per share $2.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirmed its 2016 operational guidance in range of $6.60 to $7.40 per share

* 2019 outlook remains unchanged

* Sees 2016 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.20 to $4.50

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entergy corp qtrly revenue $1,859 million versus $1,750 million

* Q3 revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

