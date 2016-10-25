版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial reports Q3 EPS of $0.38

Oct 25 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp :

* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports 13% increase in net income for the 2016 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Southwest Georgia Financial - Qtrly net interest income was up 12%, year-over-year to $4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

