BRIEF-Sprint posts 2nd-qtr loss per share of $0.04

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Sprint Corp :
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue $8.25 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.03 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising FY 2016 guidance for operating income to $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion from previous expectation of $1 billion to $1.5 billion
* Sees FY 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, to be less than $3 billion
* Says it continues to expect FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 billion to $10 billion
* Q2 postpaid phone net additions of 347,000 doubled from the prior quarter
* Q2 total retail postpaid churn of 1.52 percent versus 1.54 percent
* Q2 total retail prepaid churn of 5.63 percent versus 5.06 percent
* Total Sprint platform end of period connections at Q2-end 60,193 million versus 59,453 million at Q1-end
* Q2 Sprint platform prepaid net losses of 427,000 versus prepaid net losses of 188,000
* Q2 Sprint platform postpaid arpu $50.54 versus $53.99
* Q2 Sprint platform prepaid arpu $27.31 versus $27.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.