BRIEF-American Electric Power Co raises dividend by 5.4 pct

Oct 25 American Electric Power Company Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5.4 percent

* Increases quarterly dividend to 59 cents a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

