BRIEF-Coeur reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.42

Oct 26 Coeur Mining Inc :
* Coeur reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 revenue $176.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.6
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* reducing its full-year cost guidance at three of its five
operations
* Qtrly silver and gold production were 3.5 million ounces
and 84,871 ounces, respectively
* full-year 2016 production guidance remains unchanged from
revised guidance published on October 6, 2016
* revised full-year 2016 silver production guidance for
Rochester, Nevada mine down to 4.5 - 5.0 million ounces from 4.8
- 5.3 million ounces
* maintaining FY gold production guidance of 48,000 -
55,000 ounces for Rochester, Nevada mine
* raised low-end of full-year 2016 production guidance for
Kensington, Alaska mine to 120,000 - 125,000 gold ounces
* company is reducing FY cost guidance to $10.50 - $11.00
per Ageqoz for Palmarejo, Mexico mine
