BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Inc announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.23

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. announces third quarter earnings
per share of $1.23
* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 1.8% at company-owned
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share slightly below the low end
of the prior $5.65 to $5.85
* Q3 revenue $494.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $501.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For 2016,company expects share repurchase activity of
approximately $150 million for year
* For 2016, company expects earnings per diluted share
slightly below low end of prior $5.65 to $5.85 range
* For 2016, company capital expenditures of approximately
$158 million
