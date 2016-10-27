BRIEF-TAL Education Group says basic net income per ADS $0.69

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Tal Education Group
* Q2 total student enrollments increased by 77.0% year-over-year to about 1,117,650 from about 631,430 in Q2 of prior year (corrects period)
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2016
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $227.5 million to $230.3 million
* Q2 revenue $271.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $250.5 million
* Basic net income per American Depositary Share US$0.69
* Diluted net income per American Depositary Share US$0.61
* Qtrly income from operations increased by 17.5% to US$69.1 million from US$58.8 million in same period of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.