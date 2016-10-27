版本:
BRIEF-Deluxe Corp Q3 shr $1.19

Oct 27 Deluxe Corp

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.23 to $1.28

* Deluxe reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 earnings per share $1.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue $481 to $491 million

* Says Q3 revenue $458.9 million versus $439.8 million in Q3 2015

* Sees FY adjusted diluted eps $4.95 to $5.00

* Sees FY GAAP eps $4.78 to $4.83

* Sees FY revenue $1.850 billion to $1.860 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

