BRIEF-Vattenfall eyes return to net profit, dividend payment in 2017

Oct 27 Vattenfall AB CEO Magnus Hall
told Reuters on Thursday:
* The target is to have positive net result in 2017 after an
expected net loss for the full 2016 and to restart dividend
payment
* "The target is that we should deliver the positive results
next year. If we deliver a positive result, then we should start
paying dividends," he said
* Vattenfall plans to phase out its coal use, gradually
starting from Klingenberg combined heat and power plant (CHP) in
Berlin next May
* Divestment of more coal power plants "is not on the table
now" after Vattenfall completed the sale of its lignite power
plants and mines in Germany at end-Sept
* The Swedish utility plans to cut about 24 percent of its
trading jobs after lignite sale, as it plans to move out of oil,
coal trading to reflect sustainability goals.
* Vattenfall has about 700 jobs in its Business Area Markets
division, trading in various commodities
* Hall says recent power price increase in continental
Europe is based on "short-term factors", such as concerns about
the future of French nuclear power plants, and could be
short-lived
* Vattenfall plans to restart Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear
reactor on Dec. 1
* Vattenfall remains interested in UK offshore wind power
sector after Brexit, while Sterling's fall hasn't had a big
impact on the company's revenues
* "UK is going to remain stable and trustworthy market," he
said
* Earlier on Thursday Vattenfall reported a net loss of 21.9
billion Swedish crowns for the first nine-months due to
impairments, of which 1.8 billion crowns loss is for continued
operations
