公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 22:39 BJT

BRIEF-ZTO Express ADS open 5.6 pct below IPO price in debut

Oct 27 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

* ZTO Express American Depositary Shares open at $18.40 in debut, below IPO price of $19.50 per ADS Further company coverage:

