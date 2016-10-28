BRIEF-Schaffner Holding: nominations for election to the Board of Directors

Oct 28 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG will propose to
the 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Jan. 12,
2017 to elect Philipp Buhofer and Urs Kaufmann to the Board of
Directors
* Urs Kaufmann will be proposed to the General Meeting of
Shareholders to be the new Chairman of the Board of Directors
* The current Chairman Daniel Hirschi will remain for one
year as an ordinary member of the Board
* Philipp Buhofer is to replace Herbert Bächler, who will
not stand for reelection
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)