BRIEF-Schaffner Holding: nominations for election to the Board of Directors

* Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG will propose to the 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Jan. 12, 2017 to elect Philipp Buhofer and Urs Kaufmann to the Board of Directors

* Urs Kaufmann will be proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders to be the new Chairman of the Board of Directors

* The current Chairman Daniel Hirschi will remain for one year as an ordinary member of the Board

* Philipp Buhofer is to replace Herbert Bächler, who will not stand for reelection

