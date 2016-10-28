BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q3 adjusted EPS $3.20

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd :
* Under Double-Double program, targeting adjusted EPS of at least $6.78 by 2017 end, which is double of 2014 adjusted EPS of $3.39
* Royal Caribbean reports solid third quarter results and remains on path to the Double-Double
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share about $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.20
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year adjusted earnings guidance is unchanged at $6.00 to $6.10 per share.
* Constant-currency net yields are expected to be up 4.0% or better for full year
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly revenue $2.56 billion versus $2.52 billion
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net yields were up 2.9% on a constant-currency basis (up 0.4%, as-reported)
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly net cruise costs ("NCC") 8excluding fuel were down 1.6% on a constant-currency basis (down 2.0%, as-reported)
* FY NCC excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0% on a constant-currency basis
* "At this time, 2017 itineraries are booked ahead of last year in both rate and volume" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.