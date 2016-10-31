BRIEF-Looser Holding 9-month net income up 58 pct at CHF 10.1 million

Oct 31 Looser Holding AG :
* Consolidated revenue declined by 0.7 percent to 328.4
million Swiss francs ($332.46 million) (prior year: 330.7
million francs) in first nine months of 2016
* 9-month operating result (EBITDA) was 37.8 million francs
(prior year: 37.9 million francs)
* 9-month EBIT increased by about 13 percent to 18.7 million
francs with an EBIT margin of 5.7 percent
* 9-month consolidated net income rose by 57.6 percent from
relevant prior year date to 10.1 million francs (prior year: 6.4
million francs)
* Again anticipates a significant revenue and earnings
growth and an increase in EBITDA margin for full financial year
2016
* Announced combination of Looser Holding with AFG
Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is progressing as planned
* Two companies will hold extraordinary general meetings on
1 November 2016 (AFG) and 2 November 2016 (Looser Holding AG),
respectively
* Implementation of purchase contract relating to 53.4
percent of shares and public purchase and exchange offer for
remaining shares are to be completed by mid-dec 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)