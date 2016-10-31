BRIEF-Moody's- Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Moody's:
* Moody's - Combined portfolio of Bayer and Monsanto will be broad-based and well-balanced across indications and crops
* Moody's - Complementary nature of Bayer's and Monsanto's portfolios should limit potential for compulsory disposals
* Moody's: Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
