BRIEF-Moody's- Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term

Oct 31 Moody's:

* Moody's - Combined portfolio of Bayer and Monsanto will be broad-based and well-balanced across indications and crops

* Moody's - Complementary nature of Bayer's and Monsanto's portfolios should limit potential for compulsory disposals

* Moody's: Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)

