BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers reports qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.30

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc qtrly gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* There were no non-gaap adjustments to earnings in three months ended September 30, 2016
* Reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of four Kamsarmax vessels, two Ultramax vessels
* Company also reached agreements to delay delivery of the six vessels by approximately one to three months each
* The vessels, previously expected to be delivered between Sept 2016 and Nov 2016 will now be, or were, delivered between October 2016 and Jan 2017
* Pursuant to the delays, $59.1 million that was previously expected to be paid to shipyards during Q4 is now expected to be paid in Q1 2017
* Qtrly vessel revenue $23.9 million versus $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
