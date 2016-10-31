BRIEF-CenturyLink to acquire Level 3 Communications for about $34 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Centurylink Inc :
* CenturyLink to acquire Level 3 Communications
* Says deal for about $34 billion
* Glen Post will serve as CEO and President and Sunit Patel will serve as CFO for combined company
* Level 3 shareholders will receive $26.50 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 1.4286 shares of CenturyLink
* CenturyLink expects transaction to be accretive to free cash flow in first full year following close of transaction
* Deal for $66.50 per Level 3 share
* Shareholders will own approximately 51 percent and Level 3 shareholders will own approximately 49 percent of combined company
* Increased scale afforded by combined company is expected to generate $975 million of annual run-rate cash synergies
* Expect to maintain CenturyLink's annual dividend of $2.16 per share
* Intends to finance cash portion of deal through cash on hand at company and Level 3 and about $7 billion of additional indebtedness
* Received financing commitments from BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co of about $10.2 billion for new secured debt facilities
* All existing indebtedness of Level 3 is expected to remain in place at Level 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
