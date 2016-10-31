版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-Roper Technologies Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.63

Oct 31 Roper Technologies Inc

* Sees FY 2017 ConstructConnect segment revenue of about $150 million

* Roper technologies announces third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63

* Q3 revenue $945 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 to $1.89

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $6.48 to $6.60

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.26, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Roper Technologies Inc says "product orders for Q4 delivery were modestly weaker than expected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

