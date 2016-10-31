BRIEF-Roper Technologies Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.63

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Roper Technologies Inc
* Sees FY 2017 ConstructConnect segment revenue of about $150 million
* Roper technologies announces third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63
* Q3 revenue $945 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 to $1.89
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $6.48 to $6.60
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.26, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Roper Technologies Inc says "product orders for Q4 delivery were modestly weaker than expected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.