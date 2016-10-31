版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Cognex reports Q3 net income per share from cont ops $0.61

Oct 31 Cognex Corp

* Says qtrly revenue $147.95 million versus $107.59 million

* Cognex reports record net income and earnings per share from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $115 million to $118 million

* Cognex Corp sees Q4 gross margin expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range

* Sees operating expenses for q4 2016 to be essentially flat on a sequential basis

* Q4 revenue view $111.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cognex Corp qtrly net income per share from continuing operations $0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐