BRIEF-Cognex reports Q3 net income per share from cont ops $0.61

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Cognex Corp
* Says qtrly revenue $147.95 million versus $107.59 million
* Cognex reports record net income and earnings per share from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $115 million to $118 million
* Cognex Corp sees Q4 gross margin expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range
* Sees operating expenses for q4 2016 to be essentially flat on a sequential basis
* Q4 revenue view $111.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cognex Corp qtrly net income per share from continuing operations $0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.