BRIEF-Viacom says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO, acting president

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Viacom Inc :
* Viacom announces leadership transition
* Says Robert Bakish appointed acting CEO and acting president
* Robert Bakish appointed acting president and CEO, having led Viacom's international growth since 2007
* Bakish is also being appointed to new role of president and chief executive officer of Viacom Global Entertainment Group
* Robert Bakish will succeed Tom Dooley, who, as previously announced, will be leaving company
* New business unit combines Viacom's International Media Networks Division with company's Music And Entertainment Group
* In addition, Tv Land and CMT will join Global Entertainment Group Portfolio under Bakish
* BET Networks will continue to function as a separate group
* Viacom's Kids and Family Group will be reestablished as "Nickelodeon Group" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
