BRIEF-Aegion reports Q3 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.32

Oct 31 Aegion Corp :

* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contract backlog was $743.9 million at september 30, 2016

* Initial outlook for 2017 indicates favorable conditions in core markets for North American municipal pipe rehabilitation

* qtrly revenues $308.5 million versus $356.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $318.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

