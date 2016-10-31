BRIEF-Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.