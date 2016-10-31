版本:
BRIEF-Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38

Oct 31 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.38

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Q3 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

