BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Nov 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :
* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings reports third quarter 2016
financial results; raises full-year guidance on revenue, eps,
and cash; completed existing repurchase program and announces
new $600 million repurchase program; initiates quarterly
dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up $100 million to $6.7 billion-$6.8
billion
* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.65
* Free cash flow guidance for FY is also increasing to a new
range of $400 - $425 million
* Sees FY 2016 EPS increased from $3.45 - $3.65 to $3.65 -
$3.80
