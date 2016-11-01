BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Nov 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :

* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial results; raises full-year guidance on revenue, eps, and cash; completed existing repurchase program and announces new $600 million repurchase program; initiates quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up $100 million to $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion

* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.65

* Free cash flow guidance for FY is also increasing to a new range of $400 - $425 million

* Sees FY 2016 EPS increased from $3.45 - $3.65 to $3.65 - $3.80