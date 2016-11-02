版本:
BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.32

Nov 2 Maple Leaf Foods Inc

* Maple Leaf Foods reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc -Q3 sales C$852.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$843 million

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc -Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

