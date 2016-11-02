BRIEF-Shaw Communications Inc Q4 earnings per share C$0.31

Nov 2 Shaw Communications Inc :

* Shaw Communications Inc- Q4 wireless revenue of $148 million increasing over 12% compared to previous quarter

* Shaw announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.31

* Shaw Communications -Q4 we added nearly forty thousand net new wireless subscribers and increased average revenue per unit by over 3% compared to Q3

* Qtrly revenue $1,306 million versus $1,131 million

* Shaw Communications Inc- Free cash flow is expected to exceed $400 million for 2017

* Shaw Communications Inc says in regards to consolidated capital, as previously disclosed, investment in fiscal 2017 is expected to be $1.3 billion

* Q4 revenue view C$1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: