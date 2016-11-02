版本:
BRIEF-Investors Title Q3 earnings per share $4.29

Nov 2 Investors Title Co

* Investors Title company announces record third quarter 2016 financial results

* Investors Title Co -Qtrly revenue $41 million versus $34.5 million

* Investors Title Co -Q3 earnings per share $4.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

