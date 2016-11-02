版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands has approached private equity firms to invest in its UK operations- Sky News, citing sources

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Restaurant Brands has approached private equity firms to invest in its UK operations- Sky News, citing sources Source bit.ly/2fdLh2i

