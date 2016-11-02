版本:
BRIEF-Enviva Partners LP says board of its general partner declared qtrly distribution of $0.5300 per unit

Nov 2 Enviva Partners LP :

* Enviva Partners LP announces fifth consecutive distribution increase

* Board of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5300 per common unit

* New distribution representing a $0.005 increase from partnership's Q2 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

