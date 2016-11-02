BRIEF-RPT-Fmc - for fy 2016, fmc agricultural solutions segment revenue expected to be in range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion

Nov 2 Fmc Corp

* FMC Corp - for FY 2016, FMC Lithium (segment) revenue is expected to be in range of $265 million to $275 million

* FMC Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 revenue $808 million versus i/b/e/s view $795.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FMC Corp - increasing guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share by 6 cents at mid-point of range to $2.76 to $2.86

* 2016 segment earnings are expected to be between $65 and $69 million

* Segment earnings for Q4 are expected to be in range of $16 million to $20 million

* FMC Corp - FMC lithium reported Q3 segment revenue of $70 million, an increase of 22 percent from prior-year quarter

* Says qtrly FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue of $179 million, down 9 percent

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FMC - for FY 2016, FMC Agricultural Solutions segment revenue expected to be in range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion

Says FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue for full year is expected to be between $740 million and $760 million