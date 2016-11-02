BRIEF-RPT-Fmc - for fy 2016, fmc agricultural solutions segment revenue expected to be in range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Fmc Corp
* FMC Corp - for FY 2016, FMC Lithium (segment) revenue is expected to be in range of $265 million to $275 million
* FMC Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 revenue $808 million versus i/b/e/s view $795.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FMC Corp - increasing guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share by 6 cents at mid-point of range to $2.76 to $2.86
* 2016 segment earnings are expected to be between $65 and $69 million
* Segment earnings for Q4 are expected to be in range of $16 million to $20 million
* FMC Corp - FMC lithium reported Q3 segment revenue of $70 million, an increase of 22 percent from prior-year quarter
* Says qtrly FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue of $179 million, down 9 percent
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FMC - for FY 2016, FMC Agricultural Solutions segment revenue expected to be in range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion
* Says FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue for full year is expected to be between $740 million and $760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.